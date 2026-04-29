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Feds Sue To Block NJ Law Banning Masks For ICE Agents

By Carla Baranauckas ( April 29, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The United States sued New Jersey in federal court Wednesday, seeking to block a newly enacted law that bars masked law enforcement officers by arguing the measure unlawfully targets federal agents and violates the Constitution's supremacy clause....

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