Antenna Location Near Bermuda Sinks Ala. FM Station Bid

By Nadia Dreid ( April 30, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Selma, Alabama, will not be getting a new low-power FM station after the Federal Communications Commission said an error on the paperwork listed antenna coordinates that nearly reached all the way to Bermuda....
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