DOGE Unmasking Order Won't Be Reconsidered, Judge Says

By Hailey Konnath ( April 29, 2026, 11:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday refused to reconsider ordering Department of Government Efficiency agents to identify themselves in a lawsuit claiming DOGE unlawfully gained access to millions of federal employees' personal information, ruling that the government hasn't offered any new reason for her to rethink her opinion....
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