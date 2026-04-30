7th Circ. Backs Minimal $2K Damages In Counterfeiting Case

By Elliot Weld ( April 30, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has agreed with a lower court that an online clothing retailer's minimal damages of $2,000 against a company found liable for willful counterfeiting and cybersquatting should not be boosted to $2.1 million, saying obtaining a default judgment was not enough on its own to support an increase....
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