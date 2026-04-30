PBGC Resolves Black Employee's Race Discrimination Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( April 30, 2026, 1:12 PM EDT) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. agreed to settle a Black employee's suit claiming he was passed over for a promotion in favor of a less qualified white woman because of his race and history of race bias complaints, according to a filing in D.C. federal court....
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