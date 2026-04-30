Muscogee Disputes Okla. County's Jurisdiction On Tribal Land

By Joyce Hanson ( April 30, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Muscogee Creek Nation has taken its fight to the Tenth Circuit to block Tulsa County's district attorney from exercising criminal jurisdiction on its reservation, appealing a lower court decision allowing the prosecutor to try and punish Native Americans who aren't members of the tribe....
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