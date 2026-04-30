LIV Golf Seeks New Funding, Restructures As Saudis Exit

By Alex Lawson ( April 30, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund announced on Thursday it would be discontinuing its backing of LIV Golf at the end of this season, prompting the upstart league to alter its leadership structure in the hopes of securing new investors....
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