Texas Justices Asked To Revive Infowars Lease To The Onion

By Aaron Keller ( April 30, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have asked the Texas Supreme Court to let a court-appointed receiver lease Alex Jones' website Infowars to a company linked to satire publication The Onion, a move that could hasten the delivery of funds Jones owes the families after massive defamation judgments....
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