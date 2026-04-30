Native Groups Say Justices' Voting Order 'Mocks' Democracy
By Crystal Owens ( April 30, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Two Indigenous groups say the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to narrow a provision of the Voting Rights Act that forbids discrimination on the basis of race "cruelly" undercuts a foundational tool for Native American voters and other minority voters to protect themselves....
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