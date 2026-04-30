NY Robbery Conviction Revived Despite Absent Warning

By Elizabeth Daley ( April 30, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Jamaican man who pled guilty to robbery should have been afforded youthful-offender consideration, a New York state appeals panel has ruled, reinstating his robbery conviction despite his not receiving an immigration warning, but sending his case back for resentencing....
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