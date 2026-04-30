Revenue Jump Doesn't Bar $5M Worker Credit, Lender Says

By Jack McLoone ( April 30, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A mortgage lender still suffered from suspensions to its business during COVID-19 even if it saw an overall increase in revenue, it told a California federal court, pushing back on the U.S. government's attempt to block it from claiming a $5 million employee retention tax credit....
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