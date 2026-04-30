Al Jazeera Fights To Nix Storm Video DMCA Claim For Good

By Gina Kim ( April 30, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Al Jazeera urged a California federal judge Thursday to permanently nix a claim alleging it knowingly, with intent to conceal infringement, embedded its watermark over videographers' extreme weather footage uploaded onto YouTube, arguing it never removed the videographers' copyright management information and that the parties' works are not identical....
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