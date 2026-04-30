Purdue's $125M McKinsey Deal Gets OK Ahead Of Ch. 11 Exit
By Alex Wittenberg ( April 30, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP on Thursday secured a New York bankruptcy judge's approval of a $125 million agreement with McKinsey & Co. that settles claims tied to the consulting firm's work advising Purdue on the sale and marketing of opioids, clearing the way for the pharmaceutical company to exit Chapter 11 and put its $7.4 billion bankruptcy plan into effect....
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