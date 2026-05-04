Wells Fargo, Lloyd's Beat $900B Fraud Suit Over Wire Error

By Katryna Perera ( May 4, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has permanently tossed a lawsuit brought by Alliance Global Capital Fund and a cheese shop that sought $900 billion in damages alleging Wells Fargo refused to redirect funds it knew were credited to the wrong account, finding a majority of the case's claims were brought too late....
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