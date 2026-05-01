Investors Lose Contract Claims In Del. Over Stock Financing
By Jarek Rutz ( May 1, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed contract-based claims brought by early investors in materials science company Footprint International Holdco Inc., finding that they could not invoke the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing to add protections to a governance agreement after a disputed financing allegedly wiped out much of the value of their preferred stock....
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