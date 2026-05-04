NY Opioid Antagonist Mandate Leaves Employers Guessing

By Eric Conn and Daniel Deacon ( May 4, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- New York recently enacted Labor Law Section 27-F, which will require employers that are already federally mandated to maintain first-aid supplies in their workplaces to now include an opioid antagonist with those first-aid supplies....
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