Miami Developer Admits To $89M Fraud Scheme
By Carolina Bolado ( May 15, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Miami real estate developer pled guilty Friday to leading a scheme raising $89 million from investors for real estate development projects throughout South Florida that were never built....
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