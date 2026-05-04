Supplement Co. Says False Labeling Plaintiff Never Saw Ads

By Mike Curley ( May 4, 2026, 12:36 PM EDT) -- The maker of Thesis Nootropics supplements is asking a New York federal court to throw out claims that it falsely advertises its products as ADHD medications, saying the plaintiff hasn't sufficiently alleged she ever saw the advertisements or even used the products....
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