GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week
By Michele Gorman ( May 1, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services have sued two state attorneys general over laws the proxy advisory firms say impose burdensome requirements for issuing recommendations that go against corporate managers' wishes....
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