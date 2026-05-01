Judge, Atty Get In Shouting Match At Fatal Overdose Trial

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 1, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Tensions boiled over in a Philadelphia courtroom Friday at the end of an emotionally fraught trial over a man's fatal opioid overdose, with a judge and lawyer shouting at each other about how to figure out an inconclusive verdict spurred by a seemingly confused juror....
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