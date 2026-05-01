Amazon Accused Of Selling Kids Sunscreen With Lead
By Emily Field ( May 1, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Consumers on Thursday hit Amazon with a proposed class action in Washington federal court alleging that children's sunscreens it sells are contaminated with heavy metals such as lead and that its artificial intelligence shopping assistant Rufus doesn't disclose details about the product ingredients....
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