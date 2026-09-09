Texas Justices Reject Sandy Hook Families' Infowars Appeal
By Aaron Keller ( September 9, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday denied Sandy Hook families' requests to dissolve lower appeals court orders that stopped a court-appointed receiver from assuming control of bankrupt commentator Alex Jones' website Infowars and leasing the intellectual property of its parent company Free Speech Systems LLC to satire publication The Onion....
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