UBS Can't Escape $92M FINRA Award Over Tesla Stock Advice
By Sydney Price ( May 1, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- An Iowa district judge denied UBS Financial Services' bid to vacate an arbitration award granted by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., telling the firm it must pay more than $23 million in compensatory damages and $69 million in punitive damages to several ex-UBS customers who said the firm advised them to short-sell electric car company Tesla Inc.'s stock....
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