Biotech Firm Wants Do-Over After Consultant's $58M Verdict

By Chart Riggall ( May 1, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based medical technology firm that was hit with a $58 million verdict last month over claims that it conspired to have a former consultant arrested has asked a Fulton County judge for a new trial, arguing the court allowed a jury charge that was "erroneous, irrelevant, [and] not tailored to the evidence."...
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