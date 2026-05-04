Google Says Jewish Ex-Worker's Race Claims Don't Add Up

By Grace Elletson ( May 4, 2026, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Google LLC urged an Illinois federal judge to cut race bias claims from a former salesperson's suit alleging he was discriminated against due to his Jewish identity, arguing that he failed to connect his religious practices to his race or ethnicity....
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