Operation Midway Blitz Caused 'Chaos' In Ill., Report Finds

By Lauraann Wood ( May 1, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Operation Midway Blitz was not a Chicago-focused immigration enforcement bid but essentially a mass deportation effort through which officials weaponized federal law enforcement, caused "chaos" around the city and "flagrantly" disregarded federal courts serving as a check on its rollout, an Illinois commission has found....
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