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NYDFS Fines Delta Dental $2.25M Over MOVEit Data Breach

By Allison Grande ( May 1, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Delta Dental has agreed to pay $2.25 million to resolve the New York financial regulator's claims that the insurer maintained inadequate cybersecurity and breach response measures that enabled hackers to obtain access to files sent through the MOVEit transfer tool containing its customers' personal information. ...

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