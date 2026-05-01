Vivienne Westwood Ends IP Dispute Over Artists' Graffiti Work

By Gina Kim ( May 1, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Renowned fashion house Vivienne Westwood has agreed to end an intellectual property dispute initiated by a trio of prominent graffiti and street artists who accused the brand of exploiting their names and splashing their works across its apparel without permission, the parties told a California federal judge....
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