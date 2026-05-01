Twist Bioscience Investors Seek $17M Stock Fraud Deal OK
By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 1, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Twist Bioscience Corp. and two executives asked a California federal court to give preliminary approval to a $17 million deal they inked with investors to resolve class allegations the company misrepresented that its technology could produce synthetic DNA at higher quality and lower cost than competitors....
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