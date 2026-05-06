Calif. Justices Seem Divided On Gilead HIV Negligence Claim
By Mark Payne ( May 6, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court appeared split Wednesday over whether Gilead should face a negligence claim for allegedly withholding a safer HIV drug from the market to maximize profits from an older drug with more harmful side effects. ...
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