Fla. Contractor Says Policy Covers Defective Door Death Suit

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 4, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida contractor is urging a federal judge to dismiss an insurer's complaint claiming it has no duty to defend the company in a wrongful death suit, saying the policy covers claims in the underlying case and arguing that parallel state court cases are better positioned to resolve the dispute. ...
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