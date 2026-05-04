Ill. Builder Says Union Forum Had No Power To Issue Award

By Corey Rothauser ( May 4, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Newberg Construction Co. Inc. has asked an Illinois federal court to vacate an arbitration award issued in favor of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150, arguing the decision was issued without any valid agreement binding the company to the union....
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