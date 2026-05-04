Ex-Google Worker Says Co. Can't Dodge Cancer Firing Suit
By MJ Koo ( May 4, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A former Google Cloud salesman who claims the company fired him during cancer treatment to avoid a nearly $4 million life insurance payout told a Connecticut federal court that Google's latest bid to dismiss his suit should be denied....
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