Calif. Firm Accused Of Withholding Fees From Dying Partner

By Hailey Konnath ( May 4, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The wife of a late Carpenter & Zuckerman LLP partner says the firm withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees from her husband before he died of cancer, claiming he spent his final months "pleading for funds" and living in "constant fear" that he would die without securing financial security for his family....
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