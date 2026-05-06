FTC Focus: Ad Deal Signals Viewpoint Suppression Is A Risk
By John Ingrassia and Sarah Ghivizzani ( May 6, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that considers the significance of recent Federal Trade Commission announcements about antitrust issues. This installment considers how the FTC's recent advertising agency settlement connects Section 1 doctrine with broader concerns over viewpoint suppression, and offers lessons for coordinated industry initiatives through trade associations addressing socially or politically sensitive subject matter....
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