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FTC Focus: Ad Deal Signals Viewpoint Suppression Is A Risk

By John Ingrassia and Sarah Ghivizzani ( May 6, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that considers the significance of recent Federal Trade Commission announcements about antitrust issues. This installment considers how the FTC's recent advertising agency settlement connects Section 1 doctrine with broader concerns over viewpoint suppression, and offers lessons for coordinated industry initiatives through trade associations addressing socially or politically sensitive subject matter....

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