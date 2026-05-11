Contract Disputes Recap: Notice, Timeliness, Jurisdiction
By Bret Marfut and Ken Kanzawa ( May 11, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that follows litigation brought under the Contract Disputes Act. This installment discusses three recent cases from the Armed Service Board of Contract Appeals with takeaways about the impact of defects in government notices of appeal rights, timeliness and the board's limited jurisdiction to enforce settlement agreements....
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