Dell Asks Shareholders To Move Legal Home To Texas

By Spencer Brewer ( May 4, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Dell Technologies Inc. became the latest company to consider the Lone Star State as its new legal home, telling shareholders Monday that updates to the state's corporate laws and its business-friendly attitude have created a compelling case to make the move....
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