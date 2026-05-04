State Farm Bungled LA Wildfire Claims, Calif. Regulator Says
By Lauren Berg and Bonnie Eslinger ( May 4, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- California's insurance regulator announced Monday that it's pursuing major penalties against State Farm over its alleged mishandling of claims related to 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, the same day the U.S. Department of Justice alleged in court that insurers conspired to cancel homeowners' policies in the years before the fires....
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