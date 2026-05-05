Sandoz, Novartis Must Face Generics Claims From GM, Others

By Bryan Koenig ( May 5, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge largely refused to let dozens of generic-drug makers duck stand-alone price-fixing and market allocation antitrust claims from major employers like General Motors, American Airlines and Lowe's, nixing allegations against a small handful while importantly preserving them against Novartis and its former Sandoz subsidiary....
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