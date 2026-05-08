Judiciary Panel Punts AI Rules, Mulls Judges' Survey Results

By Jeff Overley ( May 8, 2026, 12:07 AM EDT) -- Buckle up: Efforts to modernize evidentiary rules amid artificial intelligence fears are getting bumpy, as judiciary advisers Thursday agreed to dramatically delay action while digesting an AI survey of nearly 1,000 judges and organizing a symposium of litigators and tech pros....
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