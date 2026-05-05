Ex-Sunrun Legal VP Joins Wilson Sonsini In San Francisco
By Adrian Cruz ( May 5, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC announced Tuesday that the former vice president of legal at solar energy company Sunrun has joined the firm's San Francisco office as an energy and climate solutions partner....
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