Spirit Airlines Gets OK For Chapter 11 Wind-Down Procedures
By Clara Geoghegan ( May 5, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday agreed to approve Spirit Airlines' package of wind-down motions after rising fuel costs and unsuccessful efforts to secure federal rescue financing forced it to walk away from restructuring plans....
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