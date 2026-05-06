Celsius Exec's Help Was Key, Feds Say Before Sentencing
By Emilie Ruscoe ( May 6, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors said sentencing for the former chief revenue officer of the defunct cryptocurrency firm Celsius Network should reflect that the executive provided "substantial assistance" to the government as it pursued the conviction of Celsius' former CEO, who eventually pled guilty to misrepresentation and market manipulation charges....
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