Judge Won't Certify Minn. Fraud Question In Cancer Drug MDL
By Danielle Ferguson ( May 6, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge won't ask the Supreme Court of Minnesota to weigh in on whether an insurer can pursue claims using a state law typically reserved for the attorney general in litigation alleging drugmaker Celgene used charitable donations to manipulate the price of cancer drugs....
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