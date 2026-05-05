Permits Will Lead To Red Snapper 'Overfishing,' Groups Say

By David Minsky ( May 5, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Federal permits exempting recreational anglers in Florida and three other southeastern states from annual red snapper catch limits will lead to "overfishing" in the South Atlantic, commercial fishing groups and businesses alleged in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in D.C. federal court....
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