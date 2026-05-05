11th Circ. Upholds Sentences In Medical Device Fraud Case
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 5, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday refused to reduce the sentences of two men who lied to manufacturers about selling medical equipment to American troops in Afghanistan to obtain the goods at discounted prices and resell them within the United States....
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