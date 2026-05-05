Hemp Powder Buyer Says Amazon Images Don't End Claims

By Mike Curley ( May 5, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A woman leading a proposed class action alleging Tilray Brands Inc. misleads consumers about the protein content of its hemp powders is pushing back against the company's dismissal bid, saying its latest motion is based on inadmissible evidence in the form of website printouts and other outside materials....
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