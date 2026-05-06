Tenn. Telecom Says Dish Owes $300K For Using Fiber Cables

By Nadia Dreid ( May 6, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Dish Wireless has been slapped with yet another suit over its decision to ditch both its plans to build a nationwide 5G network and the dozens of contracts it signed to make that network happen, this time by a Tennessee telecom that says it's owed more than $300,000....
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