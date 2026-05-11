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1st Surveillance Pricing Law In Md. Reflects Broader Scrutiny

By Mark Krotoski and Alexandria Marx ( May 11, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- On April 28, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed the Protection From Predatory Pricing Act, H.B. 895, into law,[1] making Maryland the "first state in the country to ban price manipulation practices driven by the ability to instantly spike prices based on surveillance data," according to a press release from the governor's office.[2]...

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