OpenSky Appeal In VLSI Dispute Postponed At Fed. Circ.
By Adam Lidgett ( May 6, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has rescheduled arguments in OpenSky's challenge to an attorney fee award that was part of a wide-ranging patent dispute with VLSI Technology after OpenSky's attorney asked for a delay because of the sudden onset of an illness and the death of a family member....
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